Sinner pockets record $9m prize money at Six Kings Slam

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner earned a staggering $9 million after winning all three of his matches at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the largest purse in tennis history.

The Italian tennis star avenged his earlier loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the China Open final, clinching $6 million for winning the title. On Saturday in Riyadh, Sinner triumphed in a hard-fought match, defeating Alcaraz 6-7, 6-3, 6-3.

In addition to his $1.5 million entry fee and $500,000 per match played, Sinner’s total earnings from the three-day event came just shy of his total prize money for the entire year, which amounted to $12 million.

According to AS, even the players with the lowest earnings, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune, pocketed $2 million each despite playing for just over an hour. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who both lost in the semifinals, took home at least $3 million. Both Nadal and Djokovic also received luxury gifts from Saudi officials, including a gold racket presented to Nadal.

Although Sinner’s victory won’t count toward his official ATP head-to-head record with Alcaraz—since the event was an exhibition—Alcaraz still holds a 6-4 record against him, having won all three of their official encounters in 2024.

After the match, Alcaraz expressed his admiration for Sinner. “I will practice and try as hard as I can,” Alcaraz said. “I’m sure Jannik is gonna be there. I’ll try to do my best every day during the year. Hopefully, it makes this rivalry better and better over time. I’m grateful to have him around on tour. Thanks to him, I push myself to the limit.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

