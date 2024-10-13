Sinner dominates Djokovic to clinch Shanghai Masters

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner delivered a commanding performance against Novak Djokovic in the Shanghai Masters final, securing his seventh title of 2024.

The Italian, who is already guaranteed to finish the season as world No. 1, showcased his red-hot form with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory over the 24-time Grand Slam champion. This win makes Sinner the first man to claim more than six titles in a calendar year since Andy Murray’s nine-title run in 2016.

Sinner’s triumph not only denied Djokovic his 100th career title but also reaffirmed the 37-year-old’s enduring presence at the top of the game. Reflecting on his victory, Sinner said, “It was a very tough match playing against Novak is one of the toughest challenges we have. I’m very happy with how I handled the situation.”

Sinner’s resilience shone through in the first set, where he overcame Djokovic’s strong serving to win a crucial tie-break, giving him the momentum to dominate the second set. “You have to try and use the small chances that [Djokovic] gives you, but there are not many during the match. He is a legend of our sport,” Sinner added.

Djokovic, aiming to become the third man in history to reach 100 career titles—after Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103)—remained positive despite the loss. “I have got to keep striving to make it happen somewhere in the near future,” said the 24-time major champion, whose only title this year has been the elusive Olympic gold.

“It’s not a live-or-die type of goal for me. I’ve achieved all of my biggest goals in my career. Right now it’s really about Slams and seeing how far I can push the bar for myself,” Djokovic concluded.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

