Jannik Sinner wins 2024 U.S. Open title

World number one Jannik Sinner claimed his second Grand Slam singles title by defeating American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in the 2024 U.S. Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

Fritz, ranked No. 12, was aiming to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title in 21 years. The last American to achieve this feat was Andy Roddick, who won the U.S. Open in 2003 and was present to witness the match on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Sinner, who is on an impressive 11-match winning streak, adds the U.S. Open title to his Australian Open victory earlier in January. With this win, he joins Flavia Pennetta, the 2015 women’s singles champion, as the only Italian singles champion in the history of the U.S. Open.

“This title means so much to me because the recent period of my career has not been easy,” Sinner said after his victory. “My team supports me every day, as do the people who are close to me. I love tennis and practice a lot for moments like these, but I also realize that there is a life off the court.”

He added, “I would like to dedicate this title to my aunt, who is not doing well health-wise. I don’t know how much longer I will have her in my life, so it’s special to share this positive moment with her. If I had one wish, it would be for everyone to have good health, but unfortunately, that’s not always possible.”

Fritz’s run to the final marked a significant achievement as he became the first American man to reach a Grand Slam singles final since Roddick finished as the runner-up to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009. Roddick was also the last American man to reach the U.S. Open singles final, where he lost to Federer in 2006.

