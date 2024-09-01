Djokovic’s shock U.S. Open exit sparks questions about future

Novak Djokovic

Defending champion Novak Djokovic made a stunning early exit from the 2024 U.S. Open, falling in the third round to 28th-ranked Alexei Popyrin.

The defeat marks Djokovic’s earliest departure from the tournament in 18 years and has raised questions about his long-term future in the sport.

The 37-year-old Djokovic, a four-time champion in New York, lost 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to Popyrin, leaving him one Grand Slam title short of Margaret Court’s record of 25. His performance was plagued by uncharacteristic errors, including 14 double faults and 49 unforced errors. This defeat means that, for the first time since 2017, Djokovic will end the season without a Grand Slam title.

Djokovic attributed his underwhelming performance to the physical and mental toll of winning Olympic gold in Paris just four weeks ago. “Obviously, it had an effect. I spent a lot of energy winning the gold, and I did arrive in New York just not feeling fresh mentally and physically,” he explained. “But because it’s the U.S. Open, I gave it a shot and tried my best. I didn’t have any physical issues. I just felt out of gas.”

This shock exit comes after a turbulent year for Djokovic, during which he lost his world number one ranking to Jannik Sinner and was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. A knee injury that required surgery forced him to withdraw from the French Open, further complicating his season.

Despite the loss, Djokovic remained philosophical about the future. “Life moves on,” he said. “I’ll try and recalibrate and look for what’s next. Tomorrow is a new day.”

Looking ahead, if Djokovic decides to continue playing into 2025 and manages to secure an 11th Australian Open title in January, he would become the oldest male Grand Slam champion in the modern era. However, Friday’s defeat could represent a turning point for the tennis legend as he contemplates his future in the sport.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.