Serie A sets new date for completion of season

Italy’s football federation (FIGC) has set a new date of 20 August for Serie A to finish with the possibility of playoffs in the case of another suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A meeting of FIGC’s Federal Council stressed Italian football’s desire for the top leagues to return to action but confirmed that all amateur competitions will be stopped.

“The FIGC expressed its desire to restart and complete the national professional competitions by setting the last closing date of the Serie A, B and C competitions to August 20,” the FIGC said in a statement.

The start of next season will be on 1 September.

The Italian season has been on hold since 9 March amid the pandemic which has killed more than 32,000 people in Italy. The end of the season had already been pushed back from 30 June to 2 August.

Football clubs were on Tuesday given the all clear by the Italian government to resume group training, but competitions remain suspended until mid-June.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said that a decision will be made on 28 May on whether the season can resume after a meeting with football bosses.

On Wednesday, the FIGC said that they would decide before competition resumes the rules to apply in the case of a new suspension.

The federation envisages “brief phases of playoff and playout in order to define the result of the competitions”.

If the season were stopped a system would be devised “which will in all cases provide for relegation and promotions”.

The FIGC, however, called time on its amateur leagues, including women’s competitions up to Serie B. A decision on the women’s Serie A will be taken “in the coming days”.