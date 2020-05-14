Serie A season may resume June 13

Italian football league, the Serie A , is set to return to action on June 13 provided the government gives a green light for all sporting activities to resume.

“Regarding the resumption of sports activities and in compliance with government decisions and in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players the date of 13 June for the resumption of the championship has been indicated,” Lega Serie A said in a statement.

Sport in Italy has been suspended since 9 March amid the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 31,000 people in the country.

All 20 top-flight clubs had already voted unanimously to finish the campaign but this is the first time a date has been set for a return.

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora told the Italian parliament he had received a letter from Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina.

“(Gravina) informed me that the federation had followed all the recommendations of the Technical and Scientific Committee and had readjusted its protocol, thus allowing the resumption without further difficulty of collective training from May 18,” Spadafora said.

Italian teams returned to individual training on 4 May after a two-month lockdown, with group sessions now set for next Monday under very strict conditions.

There has been much debate over the quarantine period after a positive test, with government scientists seeking a two-week isolation period for those who have been in contact with the infected person.

Italian football chiefs have pushed back the end of the season to 2 August, allowing time for the latter stages of the Champions League and Europa League to be played later in the month.

If football returned on 13 June it would leave room to play the Italian Cup semi-finals, second leg and the final.

There are 12 league games left to play for most teams with eight teams having 13 to play.

Spadafora has warned the government will be taking a cautious approach, and competition will only resume when “the safety of all” is guaranteed.

“If the championship resumes, as we all hope, it will be because we’ll have taken the appropriate measures and protocols to resume in complete safety, for all,” Spadafora told the Italian Senate earlier on Wednesday.

France and the Netherlands have ended their seasons but Germany’s Bundesliga got the green light to restart behind closed doors from this weekend.