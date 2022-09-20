Senegal’s Keita Balde to miss the World Cup on failed doping test

Senegalese international and former Inter Milan ace is on the verge of missing his national team squad that will represent the country at the World Cup come November 2022 in Qatar.

Keita, who plays his trade with Russian side Spartan Moscow was flagged after he failed a doping test that was held on April 3, 2022, while he was in Inter Milan.

FIFA has issued a suspension for the Senegalese ace which will see him miss his country’s World Cup expedition in Qatar.

Keita will cease to be involved in any professional competitions till the end of his three months suspension which ends December 5, 2022.