Schär’s equaliser denies Liverpool at Newcastle

Fabian Schär salvaged a dramatic point for Newcastle United with a late equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Liverpool, aiming to maintain their nine-point lead at the top of the table, appeared to have clinched victory when Mohamed Salah scored twice in the final 15 minutes, giving the Reds a 3-2 advantage. However, Schär capitalised on a misjudged free-kick by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, volleying home in the dying moments to secure a well-earned draw for Newcastle.

Newcastle started brightly, with Jacob Murphy rattling the post early on. Their pressure paid off when Alexander Isak unleashed a stunning long-range strike to put the hosts ahead. Liverpool’s defensive frailties were exposed further when Anthony Gordon nearly doubled the lead after Joe Gomez’s error, but Kelleher’s crucial save kept the Reds in the game.

Liverpool equalised early in the second half through Curtis Jones, who connected with a precise Salah cross to make it 1-1. Yet, Newcastle responded almost immediately as Gordon’s curling effort found the back of the net, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Salah then took centre stage, first with a deft scoop over the keeper to level the score and then calmly slotting in what seemed to be the winner. But in a final twist, Schär’s late heroics denied Liverpool, capping off a thrilling encounter that left both sides sharing the spoils.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share