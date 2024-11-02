Newcastle dent Arsenal’s title hopes with a 1-0 victory

Newcastle United delivered a significant setback to Arsenal‘s Premier League title ambitions on Saturday, claiming a 1-0 win that leaves Manchester City with the chance to extend their lead at the top by eight points.

Alexander Isak scored the decisive goal in the 12th minute, nodding in Anthony Gordon’s precise cross from the right flank. Despite dominating possession, third-placed Arsenal struggled to find a cutting edge, managing just one shot on target throughout the match.

Mikel Arteta’s side has now taken only one point from their last three games, with their title challenge appearing to lose momentum. If defending champions City win their fixture against Bournemouth later on Saturday, they will move eight points clear of the Gunners. Meanwhile, Liverpool, one point behind City, host Brighton at Anfield.

Having pushed City to the wire in the past two seasons, Arsenal entered this campaign looking well-equipped for another challenge. However, the gap at the top is now widening at an alarming rate.

“We didn’t find enough answers to the situations we faced,” Arteta told TNT Sports. “I’m very frustrated.”

Arteta was questioned about how he plans to lift his team ahead of their upcoming clashes with Inter Milan and Chelsea. “It’s time to do it on the pitch,” he responded. “After a loss, the words don’t come easy, but we have to show it on Wednesday night.”

The injury-hit Gunners, missing captain Martin Odegaard, started brightly at St James’ Park, with Leandro Trossard coming close but ultimately dragging his shot wide.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share