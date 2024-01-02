Rooney laments over Birmingham sack, to plan sabbatical

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has lamented the decision of the owners of Birmingham City football club to sack him after just 83 days in charge of the Championship club, noting that he should have been given more time on the job.

English Championship side Birmingham City have sacked manager Wayne Rooney after 15 games days in charge of the club, and a 13% win rate at the Championship club.

The 38-year-old former Derby County manager was appointed on October 11 when the Blues were in sixth position in the Championship in the table.

Since taking charge of the team, the Blues have slipped to the 20th position on the table.

Birmingham suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss at Leeds on Monday, his ninth defeat in 15 games in charge of the Blues.

Reacting to the sack, the former England international said he was not giving enough time at the job.

“Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed,” Rooney said.

Rooney who was a record goalscorer for Manchester United, and England national team from 2015 to 2023 said he will be taking a sabbatical from football.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.

“Finally, I wish Birmingham City FC and its owners my best wishes in the pursuit of their ambitions.”

Rooney, who retired from professional football in 2021 scored 253 goals for Manchester United in all competitions, making him the club’s top goalscorer of all time.

Also, his 183 Premier League goals for Man United is the third-most scored by a player in that competition for any single club, behind only Harry Kane (188 goals for Tottenham Hotspur) and Sergio Agüero (184 goals for Manchester City).

Professional development coach Steve Spooner will take interim charge for the Blues, as Rooney’s backroom team, former Wolves and Wales midfielder Carl Robinson was also sacked.