Rohr says ready to accept NFF’s terms and sign new Super Eagles contract

Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, has disclosed that he is ready to extend his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Amaju Pinnick, NFF president, on Monday, disclosed that the contract extension papers with conditions will be sent to the Franco-German tactician next week, for him to study.

The NFF boss stated that the contract entailed that the coach would be paid in Naira and would have to be domiciled in the country and monitor games of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Despite the conditions, Rohr insists his aim is to continue with the national team and help them qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2023 World Cup.

“I want to finish my work in Nigeria, I want to go to the next AFCON and World Cup, which means we must continue working together,” he told ESPN correspondent Colin Udoh in an Instagram live video.

“I want to show my players and employers that I have the motivation to continue. I cannot speak about what we said in the meeting in February because it’s confidential,” he added.

Rohr says the only thing he wants is the freedom to discharge his duties.

“I don’t want more money, I don’t want more bonuses, I don’t want anything special. I only want to work as free as I could. I have to speak with my assistants because I have to pay them all from my salary. I also have to speak to them.”

Rohr insisted that staying in Nigeria is not a problem, saying he had lived more in the country in the last three years.

“All I can say is that I am always in Nigeria, most of my time. It’s been three years since I’ve been in Nigeria.

“I spend time in Nigeria but, all my players are in Europe and it is only one (Ikechukwu Ezenwa) that’s in Nigeria. I hear lots of things about it on social media, TV and newspapers, about what has been said. But I cannot comment on it. I have to see my players in their clubs and meet their coaches, watch their matches and communicate with them.

“I spend more time in Nigeria than in Europe. I am waiting for them; I am waiting for the proposals.”

Rohr’s contract is due to expire in June this year and negotiation has been ongoing for months.