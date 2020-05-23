Rohr agrees terms with NFF to continue as Super Eagles coach

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has accepted the terms of the new contract offered to him by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) despite the stringent conditions.

Rohr told a Radio France reporter that he agreed to pen the deal despite the stringent conditions that were included in the new contract because he has unfinished business with the Super Eagles squad.

“Yes, I can confirm that we found an agreement with NFF to continue our collaboration for two and half years.

“I am proud of the confidence shown by NFF, it is rare to work in the same national team for more than six years,” Rohr said.

He continued, “Our team has a good future, our players have discipline and the staff is working in the same spirit.

Rohr added that he is looking forward to the next AFCON games as well as the World Cup qualifiers.

“Yes, we want to go to the next AFCON and do very well there. And we want to start the World Cup qualifiers well and participate in Quatar with good results there.”

The German tactician believes the team is filled with young, but experienced players who will do great things in the future.

“I am happy to continue with the squad we built together since 4 years. Stability is important for progress and complicity.

“There is still a big work to do. With the commitment of the players and the support of the fans we will able to do great things.”

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, had listed some of the conditions the federation gave Rohr before his contract could be renewed, which states that he must live in Nigeria and also watch the Nigeria Professional Football League matches to scout for home-based talents.

The Franco-German would also be paid in Nigerian currency.

The 66-year-old first took the Eagles job in August 2016, before signing a two-year contract renewal in January 2018, after qualifying the national team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.