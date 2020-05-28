Premier League set  to return on June 17

The Premier League will restart on June 17, according to reports in English media.

Executives from the 20 top-flight clubs gathered for a shareholders’ meeting on Thursday, and it was reported by the Independent that agreement was reached over the remaining rounds of games to be played.

Two rearranged matches – Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal – will be played first, before the first full round of games on the weekend of 20 and 21 June, reports said.

The last action in the Premier League was on 9 March, before the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic on 13 March.

Clubs voted unanimously on protocols for contact training on Wednesday, another step along the road to resumption.

Four individuals connected to three clubs tested positive for coronavirus in the league’s third round of testing, with 1,008 staff from Premier League clubs tested.

Should Manchester City lose at home to Arsenal, it is likely Liverpool could wrap up the league title with a win in the Merseyside Derby, which is pencilled in for 20 June.

More to follow…