Premier League names Gary Hoffman new chairman

Premier League have appointed Gary Hoffman as their new chairman, the league confirmed on Friday.

The Investment banker Gary Hoffman will work with chief executive Richard Masters when beginning his role on June 1. Shareholders voted unanimously in favour of the appointment.

Hoffman, chairman of the Coventry Building Society and Monzo Bank, earlier served notice of his intention to resign as non-executive chair of Hastings Group Holdings before taking up the new role.

The former chairman of the Football Foundation, who began his career at Barclays and was a chairman of Visa Europe, succeeds acting chair Claudia Arney.

Hoffman said: “Football has been central to my life as a fan, an administrator and in my business career, so it is an honour to join the Premier League as Chair.

“During my time at the Football Foundation, I saw how the growth of the Premier League, to become the world’s most-watched sporting competition, helped it play an increasingly pivotal role in communities across the country.

“Now everyone in football, at home and abroad, is coming together to support one another through the COVID-19 pandemic. I am convinced this spirit of togetherness will help the game we cherish, and the Premier League, endure long into the future.”

Bruce Buck, chairman of the Premier League Nominations Committee, said: “Gary was the outstanding candidate in an extensive and highly competitive search process, and we believe he will form a strong partnership with our Chief Executive Richard Masters, helping to guide the League while promoting new ideas and strategies.

“Gary has proved over decades, as an executive and a board leader, that he has the character to steer world-renowned organisations through both good times and crisis situations. At a vital moment in our history, Gary’s knowledge and skills are sure to help us through this very difficult period.

“The Committee and all of the clubs would like to thank Claudia Arney for her superb work and dedication as Interim Chair through this very difficult time. She has guided the League with amazing dedication and hard work. We are extremely grateful for all she has done.”