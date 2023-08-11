Premier League: Here are five reasons to get excited

The Premier League is back, and it’s gearing up to be the most thrilling season yet. Referees are getting tougher, broadcasting teams are getting a makeover, and the action is set to be non-stop.

1. Pochettino’s comeback

Guess who’s back? Mauricio Pochettino, the mastermind behind Tottenham’s Champions League final and PSG’s Ligue 1 triumph, is now leading Chelsea in the English Premier League (EPL). They’re aiming for a European comeback under his seasoned leadership.

2. Arsenal’s grudge season

Arsenal is out for revenge after narrowly missing out on the title last season. They’ve already tasted victory against Manchester City in the Community Shield, igniting a fierce rivalry for the season ahead.

3. Haaland’s record hunt

Erling Haaland, the goal machine, smashed records last season. He’s hungry for more, ready to light up the scoreboard and break even more records in the upcoming battles.

4. Kompany returns with Burnley

Vincent Kompany, the legend, is now calling the shots at Burnley. He’s taking on his former club Man City in a dramatic opener, aiming to kickstart Burnley’s Premier League journey with a bang.

5. Flashy kit alert

It’s not just about the game but also the style. Check out the wild and vibrant third kits teams are flaunting this season in the EPL. These kits turn heads and spark debates, from electrifying sparks to bold patterns.

The premier league between Burnley and Manchester City starts tonight, Friday, August 18, 2023.