Premier League delays semi-automated offside technology until 2024

Premier League

The highly anticipated introduction of Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) to the English Premier League has been delayed until 2024, despite earlier plans to implement the system before the October international break.

Howard Webb, chief refereeing officer of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), had initially aimed for a quicker rollout. Still, Premier League officials were informed that SAOT won’t be ready in time. It is believed that PGMOL felt the system still requires further testing to handle the intense scrutiny and pressure of Premier League matches.

SAOT is expected to significantly reduce the time it takes to confirm offside decisions, potentially cutting down VAR interventions by over 30 seconds. However, the technology needs to be fully prepared for the fast-paced and highly pressurised Premier League environment.

Currently, the Premier League relies on Hawk-Eye technology to determine offside calls, using a two-dimensional line aligned with the final defender. VAR match officials then manually insert the lines, a process that has been the source of some controversy. For instance, last season, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz had a goal incorrectly disallowed against Tottenham Hotspur when the VAR offside lines were not visible in the broadcast replays. This costly error prompted Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to call for a match replay, although no such action was taken. PGMOL later admitted that a “significant human error” had occurred.

During a recent Premier League shareholders meeting, chief football officer Tony Scholes presented data showing improvements in VAR decision-making this season. Despite these advancements, the delay of SAOT underscores the league’s cautious approach to perfecting the technology before its official debut.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.