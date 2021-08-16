Pogba to dump Manchester United for Real Madrid

Following failed attempts to extend his contract with Manchester United, Paul Pogba, could be joining LaLiga giants Real Madrid next summer.

Pogba, a 28-year-old World Cup winner is in the final year of his contract with Manchester United which expires on June 30, 2022, has decided to walk away from Old Trafford on a free and link up with LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid two seasons back when French tactician, Zinedine Zidane, was head coach, his departure is unlikely to be a barrier to Pogba’s dreams of joining Real Madrid.

Ole Gunnar Soskjaer, Manchester United manager, revealed after Red Devils opening Premier League win against Leeds United that Pogba has a healthy relationship with everyone in the team and would like him to stay with the team as they seek to contend for the title this season.

Pogba was outstanding in Manchester United’s 5-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday, providing four assists.

Real Madrid are also hoping to snatch another French man, Kylian Mbappe, from PSG on a free transfer next season.