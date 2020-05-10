Over 50 players to snub Premier League season restart

More than 50 Premier League players are planning to revolt against plans to restart the season, according to reports.

A source from one club told The Mirror “two or three” players from every team have major reservations about getting the top flight season back under way in June.

Though nothing is set in stone under Project Restart, a number of clubs are back in isolated training with a view to stepping up to full contact sessions later in May.

It is hoped the Premier League will then return to action on June 12, with the remaining 92 fixtures completed by the end of June, but several players are quietly worried about the plan.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Brighton’s Glenn Murray are among those to have spoken out, while other are said to harbour concerns about young babies and vulnerable family members.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have both said they would understand players not wanting to play, with the latter insisting no-one will be forced into a return against their will.

Dean Smith has also raised the possibility of two Aston Villa players sitting out of the remainder of the campaign over health fears.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: “The players have a number of questions to ask about safety. We have got to be able to answer those questions. We have a player whose partner has a serious medical condition – if he refuses to play we need to know where we stand.”

Also, UK’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has warned that the Premier League does not yet have the “green light” to resume but restated the government’s hope that the season can be completed.

Premier League clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the latest plans for ‘Project Restart’ – a day after an expected small easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.

Clubs are understood to have been told that the use of a limited number of neutral venues is the only way to complete the campaign, to limit the strain on essential services and discourage gatherings of supporters near stadiums.

But those at risk of relegation argue that the integrity of the competition would be compromised by the neutral-venue plan.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber is opposed to the idea, with the Seagulls hovering two points above the drop zone. Brighton were scheduled to play five of their remaining nine games at home.

Despite extensive contingency planning, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden warned the Premier League was yet to get the go-ahead, with testing and player welfare major hurdles.

“They’ve not been given the green light,” Dowden told BBC Radio on Friday.

“If we can get a plan that works then I’d like us to be able to go ahead with it because I think it would be good for the nation, it would be good for football as a whole.

“I’m really hopeful we can get this up and running but public safety must come first so it’s only if we’re confident of that, we’ll be able to proceed.”

In Germany, the Bundesliga announced this week that it would resume matches on May 16, behind closed doors and subject to extensive coronavirus testing.

Dowden’s comments came as The Times newspaper reported that Football Association chiefs would block any attempt to declare the Premier League season null and void and abandon relegation.