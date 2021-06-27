Okocha, Yobo, Praiz represent Nigeria in SuperSport’s UEFA Euro 2020 coverage

As the Euro 2020 tournament heads into the round of 16 matches, football fans get to experience expert analysis pre and post selected Euro 2020 matches by former Nigerian professional footballers and European stars, Jay-Jay Okocha and Joseph Yobo. This will be hosted by famous sports presenter, Mozez Praiz.

“In addition to our great coverage of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, we have three home-grown talents flying the Nigerian flag high on a continental platform for an international tournament. The DStv and GOtv platforms go beyond showcasing movies and music talent. We cut across all spheres of entertainment and are beyond thrilled to provide the platforms for these football legends to be seen and heard”, said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

Read Also: Excitement builds as Euro 2020 kicks off in days

Augustine Azuka Okocha popularly known as Jay Jay Okocha was born in Enugu, Enugu State on August 14, 1973. He is arguably the best Nigerian footballer of all time. He began playing football at a very young age, playing on the streets with makeshift balls which was where he developed some of the skills that made him the renowned footballer he is today.

Okocha’s professional football career began in 1990 when he joined Enugu Rangers. It was during his time at the club that he produced many of the spectacular displays he is known for today. JJ Okocha was later signed by Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in December 1991. The ex-Super Eagles star continued to amaze the spectators with his spectacular display, dribbling skills and confidence with the ball. Okocha was also good with goals to the extent that one of his goals was voted Goal of the Season by many soccer magazines.

Joseph Michael Yobo is a Nigerian former professional footballer who played as a centre back. He was the captain of the Nigerian national team until his international football retirement in June 2014, and is Nigeria’s joint record appearance holder.

Read Also: UK government denies Euro 2020 host speculation

Seeing that Joseph Yobo had an eye for football, he was enrolled in Michellin-Harcourt at the age of 16 in 1996, and in 1997, he joined Standard Liége club in Belgium. Yobo has been the Super Eagles team captain 101 times and represented the Super Eagles at three FIFA World Cups and six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. Yobo demonstrated immense composure, commitment, leadership, discipline and professionalism at his peak as he achieved the prestigious honour of becoming the first male Nigerian footballer to reach 100 international caps. On 12 February 2020, he was appointed Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Popular Nigerian sports TV/radio presenter, Mozez Praiz has covered several sporting events including the Africa Cup of Nations from 2010-2017 and FIFA World Cup in South Africa in 2010. Mozez is a long-standing SS presenter and current host of SuperSport’s only multi-sports and entertainment magazine show in sub-Saharan, Africa Sport On.