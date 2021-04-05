Xiaomi signs Jay-Jay Okocha as brand ambassador

Xiaomi, a mobile devices manufacturer, has revealed its new corporate brand face that signifies bold transformation in Nigeria’s mobile device industry.

The company last week endorsed former Super Eagles midfielder, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, as its brand ambassador.

The ambassadorial signing represents Xiaomi’s ambitions to establish a leadership position in the future mobile industry by revamping nearly all facets of its business in Nigeria and beyond Africa.

The firm, which expressed confidence in the deal with the former Super Eagles captain, stated that Okocha was a great fit for its line-up of modern products, especially the yet-to-be-launched Redmi Note 10.

Okocha, on his part, said he was delighted with the endorsement.

“I am honoured to be associated with the world’s top 3 mobile devices in Nigeria, Xiaomi. If Xiaomi isn’t a great company and serve as an engine room of creating values, all these wouldn’t be happening,” Okocha said.

“I am happy to be part of the brand. I hope the business will boom during the endorsement tenure that the company will want to do more. I believe in long-term relationship,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Somoye Habeeb, marketing director, Xiaomi Nigeria, said the company couldn’t think of a bigger name than the former international midfielder.

“We launched Xiaomi-Nigeria two years ago with Redmi Note 7. Thereafter, we launched Redmi Note 8 in October 2019 same year. In 2020, we launched Redmi Note 9 series and today the company planned to challenge the boundaries of Nigeria’s mobile industry with Redmi Note 10 series,” Habeeb said.

“No other person represents 10 in Nigeria better than Jay-Jay Okocha, 10 with good stories and memories, so Jay-Jay is the best person that can represent Redmi Note 10 in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

Habeeb said the company was delighted to partner with a legend like Jay-Jay Okocha in Nigeria, which is also its biggest international market.

“Who is better than Jay-Jay Okocha to take the values of our Redmi Note 10 to every household in Nigeria? Our focus has always been to bring superior products with great performance to all Nigerians as pronounced in our slogan ‘innovation for everyone’. We will be launching the most superior Redmi Note series in Nigeria soonest,” he said.

The new Redmi Note 10 series has been fixed for launch on April 6, 2021. The product will challenge the boundaries of clarity, sensation and speed.

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK).