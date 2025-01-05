Nigerian striker Sadiq completes loan move to Valencia

Nigeria international Umar Sadiq has completed a move to Valencia CF. Sadiq joins Valencia on loan from fellow La Liga club Real Sociedad in a deal that runs until June 30, 2025. The agreement includes an option for Valencia to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.

Sadiq, born in Kaduna, revealed his motivations for joining the Bats during an interview with the club’s website.

“When I started talking to Miguel Ángel Corona, I realised that there was a lot in common between Valencia CF and me because I have a lot of hunger. I have also seen that, due to the situation of the club, there is also a lot of hunger here, and I saw this coinciding in motivation that made me choose to come here.”

Before his time at Real Sociedad, Sadiq spent three successful seasons with UD Almería, scoring 43 goals and providing 13 assists in 84 appearances. He played a pivotal role in helping Almería secure promotion to La Liga during the 2021/22 season.

On the international stage, Sadiq has earned 12 caps for Nigeria’s Super Eagles, scoring one goal.

Valencia will be hoping the addition of Sadiq bolsters their attacking options as they aim to climb the La Liga standings.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

