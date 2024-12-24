Getafe in talks with Real Sociedad to sign Umar Sadiq

Umar Sadiq

Getafe are reportedly in talks with Real Sociedad over a potential loan deal for Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq in the upcoming January transfer window.

Following Borja Mayoral’s injury, Getafe have struggled to find a consistent goalscorer. With Mayoral’s return uncertain, the club is actively seeking a replacement to bolster their survival bid.

Sadiq, who has fallen out of favour at Sociedad, is seen as a potential solution. The Nigerian international has struggled to recapture his best form since returning from an ACL injury, scoring just four goals in 35 league appearances for the Basque club.

Getafe are aiming to secure Sadiq on a six-month loan deal, hoping to provide him with an opportunity to rediscover his scoring touch as the primary striker.

Sociedad, meanwhile, are open to a temporary move for Sadiq to allow him to regain his confidence and playing time.

An official announcement of the loan deal could be imminent as the January transfer window approaches.

Getafe, currently battling relegation, desperately need to improve their goal-scoring output.

Sadiq joined Real Sociedad from Almería in the summer of 2022 for €20 million but has endured a challenging stint, plagued by injuries that have limited his impact. Over 35 league appearances for Sociedad, Sodiq has managed only four goals.

Despite his struggles, Sadiq remains a sought-after talent, with interest reportedly coming from other clubs in Spain and France. A move to Getafe could provide the Nigerian international with an opportunity to reignite his career and help the Madrid-based club climb out of relegation danger.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

