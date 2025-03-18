Nigerian fencer, Inkosi Brou

The Nigerian Fencing Federation (NFF) has announced a seven-member squad for next month’s World Junior Fencing Championships, set to take place in Wuxi, China, from April 7 to 15.

Inkosi Brou leads Nigerian team

Leading Nigeria’s team is the highest-ranked fencer, Inkosi Brou, who has been highly active this year in his quest to become the first Nigerian to compete in Olympic fencing. Ranked 22nd in the junior category by the International Fencing Federation, Brou brings valuable experience and is expected to guide the team in China.

Homegrown and international talent set to compete

Joining Brou is home-based fencer Wisdom Okanlawon, who will participate in a pre-tournament training camp featuring some of the world’s top coaches. Okanlawon, a rising star among Africa’s best fencers, is expected to gain invaluable experience from this opportunity.

Peluola Akinbamiro, who made her debut for Nigeria at the recent African Junior Championships in Angola, will also be competing in China. Based in the US, Akinbamiro is targeting a spot at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and hopes to make a strong impression at the tournament.

The Idongesit siblings — Mahadi, Mahathir, and Sara — will make their much-anticipated debut for Nigeria, while Somto Eribenne will be making her first competitive appearance in 2025, aiming to improve her world ranking.

Fencing federation president highlights growth of Nigerian fencing

Adeyinka Samuel, President of the Nigerian Fencing Federation, emphasised that the selection of these young athletes reflects Nigeria’s growing talent in fencing. He highlighted the importance of international exposure in building confidence for future competitions.

“We are excited about the athletes’ enthusiasm for the World Championships. Our efforts are yielding results, and we believe we are on the right track to have our athletes represent Nigeria at the Olympic Games,” Samuel said.

“This mix of homegrown and foreign-based talent will gain valuable experience for major events. We are still seeking support for the sport, especially as Nigeria is becoming a force in fencing in Sub-Saharan Africa. We aim to sustain this momentum with the Senior African Championships in June and the Commonwealth Championships in 2026.”

