At just 13, Nigerian-born fencer Peluola Akinbamiro is already making waves in the world of fencing. The US-based prodigy recently made her debut at the 2025 African Junior Fencing Championships, describing the experience as a valuable learning curve in her quest to compete at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Akinbamiro entered the continental tournament with a clear goal: to gain international exposure ahead of the 2025 World Junior Fencing Championships in China (April 7 to 15) and the Senior African Championship in June. Despite the challenges, she remains optimistic about her growth in the sport.

Learning from Luanda

Reflecting on her performance at the tournament in Luanda, Angola, Akinbamiro remained positive.

“I did not feel any pressure in my debut for Nigeria at the African Junior Championships. My goal was to do my best for my country and myself. The tournament was challenging, and looking ahead to the event in China, I am determined to avoid repeating the mistakes I made here. The ups and downs during the competition affected my performance, but they taught me to always be ready and strive to be my best.”

With her sights set on the Olympics, she added:

“My dream is to be part of the Nigerian Olympic team for Los Angeles 2028 when I will be 16 and at the right age to compete.”

Inkosi Brou Rises in World Rankings

While Akinbamiro gained experience, another teenage fencing sensation, Inkosi Brou, made history for Nigeria at the championship. The promising fencer secured Nigeria’s only medal in Angola, winning bronze in the men’s foil category. His outstanding performance has now propelled him to 22nd place in the world junior rankings, improving from 23rd before the tournament.

Brou, the grandson of former NAFDAC Director General Prof. Dora Akunyili, is regarded as one of the most active young fencers in Africa. The teenager has been competing in several international tournaments this year as he pursues a historic goal—to become the first Nigerian to compete in fencing at the Olympic Games.

He is set to participate in another crucial event this month in Budapest, Hungary, as he continues his bid to qualify for Los Angeles 2028.

Bronze Medal Journey in Angola

Brou’s path to the podium was impressive. He topped his group, which included fencers from Egypt, Senegal, Algeria, and Guinea, securing a place in the round of 16. After earning a bye into the quarterfinals, he dominated Senegal’s Lotfi Ibrihen, winning 15-6.

However, in the semifinals, he faced a tough battle against Egypt’s third seed, Yassin Khodir. In an intense match, Brou matched Khodir point-for-point but narrowly lost 15-11, settling for bronze. Nigeria ultimately finished sixth in the overall team rankings.

Road to the World Championships

With the World Junior Fencing Championships in China fast approaching, both Akinbamiro and Brou are deep in preparation. Nigeria’s home-based fencer, Wisdom Okanlawon, is also expected to join their training camp ahead of the competition.

For these two rising stars, Angola was just the beginning. With their talent, dedication, and hunger for success, Nigerian fencing is on the rise, and the dream of competing on the Olympic stage is becoming more of a reality.

