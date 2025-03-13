NBC Universal inks $3bn deal to broadcast Olympics until 2036

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a $3 billion deal with NBC Universal, granting the US broadcaster exclusive rights to broadcast the Olympic Games until 2036.

This agreement, extending the existing partnership by four years, solidifies NBC Universal’s position as a “strategic partner” of the IOC, rather than a mere media rights holder. The deal ensures NBC’s coverage of the Salt Lake City Winter Games in 2034 and the 2036 Summer Olympics, for which the host city is yet to be determined.

The IOC emphasised that this agreement represents “a major contribution to the long-term financial stability of the entire Olympic Movement.” The Executive Board of the IOC has approved the agreement, and the incoming IOC president, to be elected on March 20th and taking office in June 2025, will officially sign the deal.

NBC’s previous Olympic rights agreement, signed in 2014, was valued at $7.75 billion and covered the Summer and Winter Games until 2032.

IOC President Thomas Bach praised the new agreement, stating that it “goes far beyond the traditional media rights agreement.” He highlighted NBC’s “innovative approach” across various platforms, from linear to streaming and digital, enabling the partnership to reach “new heights.”

NBC’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics demonstrated its reach and effectiveness, attracting an average of 67 million viewers daily across its broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. Notably, viewers streamed a record 23.5 billion minutes of NBC’s coverage, led by its streaming service Peacock, representing a 40 per cent increase compared to all previous Olympic Summer and Winter Games combined.

Anthony Nlebem

