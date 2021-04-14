Nigerian betting space widens with launch of Booster99

With over 60 million Nigerians actively involved in sports betting and over 70 betting sites operating in the country, sports betting has become a booming business in Nigeria and having a huge impact on the economy.

Booster99 has joined the league of rapidly growing Nigeria’s sports betting industry, with the purpose of developing the country’s betting market and providing the best user experience of fun-filled online betting to our punters. They plan to raise the bar and their aim is to be 99 times better in all they do, provide a world-class, streamlined, and hassle-free betting experience to sports lovers in Nigeria.

Booster99 is a trusted gaming brand for Nigerians, offering online services nationwide. They hold an NLRC license and are fully compliant with all regulations in the country.

Booster99 offers more sports, more leagues, more matches, more markets, and more options than any other betting company.

One of the distinct features of Booster99 is its Sportsbook, an easy-to-use platform which allows punters to register, deposit money, place bets, and collect their winnings seamlessly via desktop, mobile and older feature phones via its mobile lite version, and soon even via SMS and USSD.

Speaking at the launch, Gaming consultant, Morten says “Our mission at Booster99 is to be 99 times better in everything we do – Booster99 is here to put the punter in focus. We offer 250% Welcome Bonus up to N500,000 on 1st

Deposit and 255% Accumulated Bonus on 30 selections ticket, Cashout, instant payout, cut one, highest odds and the list just goes on and on!

Punters’ passion for sport-booking is taken to the next level, Booster99 clearly has more betting options. Join us for some pulse-raising moments of excitement on betting.”

Morten hinted that “There are many online betting sites who promise many things, but beware not all of them are true, as not everybody can have the highest odds or the fastest payout, etc. Booster99 does not claim any of this, our aim is to prove to be 99 times better by action and allow the punters to do their own comparison and make their own conclusions.”

“With Booster99, you are choosing one of the most secure online betting sites in Nigeria. This is made possible with advanced and cutting-edge technology like SSL with firewalls and well as cutting edge algorithms to ensure the highest level of game security”. He added.

He further explained some of the core values of the organization, “As a customer-focused organization, it’s our duty to ensure we handle our punters’ money safely. We comply with the federal betting laws. We help in creating wealth for the society where we operate, as well – providing several Nigerians with an opportunity to build to make it bigger, and 99 times better! Each employee of ours is committed to ensuring they boost the excitement of our customers both on and off duty. Booster99 is not only a brand it is a lifestyle”.

Booster99 takes the responsible gaming regulations seriously via their KYC process and self-exclusion features to ensure the punters are not breaching their own acceptable limits. Booster99 has promised to ensure punters plan their bets in a way that the betting experience remains healthy for them and their families.

The website also offers super-fast load times, high uptime, high traffic volumes, and complete transparency to all the betting participants. Complete assurance is provided with payment methods and winning bet amounts are paid instantly.

Booster99 has dedicated customer support available all the time for your help as well, via phone, chat, mail, social media, and WhatsApp.

In line with its Social Responsibility “Booster99 is committed to the skill development of Nigerians and providing them with opportunities.”

Booster99 aims to become 99 times better in all aspects of its business.