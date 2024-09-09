Nigeria wins seven medals at Paralympic Games

Nigeria won seven medals at the Paralympics Games which ended on Sunday, walking off from Paris with two gold, three silver, and two bronze prizes.

Africa’s most populous nation finished 40th out of 83 countries which participated in the games.

Nigerian Para-powerlifter Folashade Oluwafemiayo clinched a gold medal, shattering two world records in the process.

Her remarkable lift of 167kg not only broke her previous world record in the women’s 86kg Para-powerlifting category but also made her the first para-athlete in history to achieve such a feat.

Her performance secured Nigeria’s second gold medal at the Paralympic Games.

The 39-year-old, who had previously won a silver medal at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, became a two-time Paralympic champion on Sunday.

Oluwafemiayo’s accomplishment follows a series of strong performances by Nigerian athletes at the Paralympics.

Flora Ugwunwa secured a silver medal in the women’s javelin F54 event, while Onyinyechi Mark won gold in Para-powerlifting with a record-breaking lift of 147kg. Esther Nworgu also claimed silver in the women’s 41kg Para-Powerlifting event, setting two new Paralympic records.

Eniola Bolaji made history as the first African to win a medal in badminton at the Olympic or Paralympic Games, achieving a bronze after defeating her Ukrainian opponent in straight sets.

Overall, Nigeria’s medal tally at the 2024 Paralympics stood at seven: two gold, three silver, and two bronze.

These accomplishments are a testament to the hard work and dedication of Nigerian Para-athletes who excelled on the global stage.

Nigeria’s first gold at the Games came from Onyinyechi Mark in the powerlifting finals on Friday.

Esther Nworgu added a silver medal in the women’s 41kg Para-powerlifting event on Wednesday, and Bose Omolayo also secured a silver medal in the 79kg Para-powerlifting category.

John Enoh, sports minister, hailed Oluwafemiayo’s heroic performance on Sunday, saying the female para-powerlifter demonstrated “great skill, determination and an excellent spirit.”

“Our very own Folashade Oluwafemiayo has delivered an outstanding performance at the Paralympics. She achieved something no other woman has done in powerlifting at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France,” he said.

“Folashade not only set a Paralympics record by lifting 167kg, but she also set an Elite World Record. She served as the Captain for Team Nigeria’s contingent at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games, demonstrating great skill, determination and an excellent spirit.

“Let’s come together to congratulate and celebrate our champion for bringing pride to herself and our great nation, Nigeria.”

The closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games took place at the Stade de France, where a tribute was paid to Parisian nightlife by assembling 24 artists from the French electronic music scene.

China finished top of the gold medal table, breaking 29 world records.

