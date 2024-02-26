Nigeria Pitch Awards to unveil nominees for prestigious 10th edition

Organizers of the prestigious Nigeria Pitch Awards are set to unveil the nominees for the 10th edition of the awards at a press conference scheduled to take place on Thursday 29th February 2024 in Lagos.

According to a statement released by Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, stated that after the votes were collated by SIAO Partners, it was customary to have a gathering of sports editors and journalists where the names of those shortlisted for the awards would be released.

“Voting for the 10th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards was done by Sports Editors and journalists across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. As in previous editions, we have been guided by our core values of integrity, transparency and credibility. SIAO Partners who have been responsible for the collation and audit of the results since 2014, have remained consistent, thorough and professional throughout the process.”

Speaking further, he said: “The voting process for the 10th edition began on 11th December 2023 and continued to the 18th January 2024. We are grateful to all our voters across Nigeria who voted to ensure that the Nigeria Pitch Awards will continue to honour Nigeria’s best in football and encourage excellence in sports.”

Since its maiden edition in 2013 in Calabar, the Nigeria Pitch Awards has set and continued to maintain a high standard for measuring individual and team achievements in football in Nigeria. The awards which have earned the bragging rights as Nigeria’s longest-running football awards is also one of the few audited awards in the country. The impeccable voting process adopted by organizers meets the standard practice adopted by the best award systems in the world.

Among past winners are the late Super Eagles Skipper and Gaffer, Stephen Okechukwu Keshi, John Obi Mikel, Ahmed Musa, Emmanuel Emenike, Odion Ighalo, Asisat Oshoala, Vincent Enyeama, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and others.