Sanwo-Olu, MTN Nigeria, Osimhen, Ndidi among nominees for Nigeria Pitch Awards

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; telecommunication provider, MTN Nigeria; Super Eagles Strickers, Victor Osimhen, and Wilfred Ndidi were among names nominated for honour for the 8th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is nominated alongside Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in the Football Friendly of the Year category.

Osimhen, who is ruled out of the 2021 AFCON after testing positive for the Covid-19 test and suffering an injury, was listed in three categories including Striker of the Year where he will battle with Super Eagles teammates Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu.

Osimhen is also a contender for the Sam Okwaraji Award as he faces stiff challenges from Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) First Vice President, and Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons captain and Barcelona Famine forward, who is also shortlisted for the Queen of the Pitch Award.

Osimhen, Ndidi, and Onuachu are also in contention for the King of the Pitch Award. Ndidi is also nominated for the Midfielder of the Year Award as he battles stiff competition with national teammates Joe Aribo and Frank Onyeka.

Telecommunications provider, MTN Nigeria who recently signed a N500 million a year contract with the NFF that made the telecommunications company the Official Communications Partner of the Super Eagles and other National Teams is nominated for the Corporate Sponsor of Football Award.

Shina Philips, President, Nigeria Pitch Awards, said the voting process is seen as one of the best processes of determining the nominations and high level of transparency and independence of voters to make their decisions.

“At our inaugural press conference in 2012, we stated that the Nigeria Pitch Awards platform would offer Nigerians more than awards to deserving footballers. In continuing with this vision to offer more to improve sports in Nigeria, we are pleased to announce an annual symposium on sports.

“The journey to the 8th edition of the awards is the story of the determination of all stakeholders to create and sustain a reward platform for our footballers, administrators, and football lovers and supporters. We express our appreciation to the Presidency, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, the Nigeria Football Federation, our College of Voters, the Nigerian media, and all nominees and award winners on this platform,” Philips added.

There are 17 award categories; three candidates for each category and the winners will be announced at the Award ceremony scheduled to hold on 26 March 2022.