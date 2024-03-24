NFF urges Falconets to make World Cup mark

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has charged the players and officials of the U20 women’s team, Falconets, to put their recent loss in the African Games women’s football final against Ghana behind them and focus on making a positive impact at the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

Gusau’s remarks come after the Falconets suffered a 1-2 extra-time defeat to Ghana’s Black Princesses in the final match of the 13th African Games women’s football event in Cape Coast.

“While your journey to the final was commendable, the loss of the gold medal is now in the past. It is crucial for you and the coaching staff to shift your focus to the FIFA World Cup later this year,” Gusau said.

“Although the NFF and Nigerians expected you to retain the gold medal, the World Cup now presents a new opportunity. Your collective goal should be to clinch the World Cup trophy for the first time, and the NFF is committed to providing full support for your preparation to face the world’s best in Colombia.”

The Falconets have participated in every edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since the competition was launched as a U19 tournament in Canada in 2002. They have now qualified for this year’s championship after overpowering the U20 girls of Tanzania and Burundi in the African qualifying series and are now gearing up for another shot at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

“Our team has shown consistency over the years, reaching the final twice and demonstrating remarkable performance in previous editions. Now is the time to elevate our game and aim for the title,” Gusau added.

Since the inception of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in 2002, only five countries have emerged as champions: USA, Germany, DPR Korea, Japan, and Spain.

The United States won in 2002, 2008 and 2012; Germany won in 2004, 2010 and 2014; DPR Korea won in 2006 and 2016; Japan won in 2018 and; Spain won in 2022.

The 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals are scheduled to take place from September 31st to October 22nd in Colombia.