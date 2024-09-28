NFF commiserates with Governor Eno on the loss of wife

Patience Umo Eno

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed its heartfelt condolences to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State following the death of his wife, Her Excellency, Mrs. Patience Umo Eno.

Mrs Eno reportedly passed away on Thursday, 26th September, after battling an illness.

In a statement, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau conveyed deep sorrow at the tragic news, noting that the entire Nigerian football community stands in solidarity with Governor Eno and his family during this difficult time.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Excellency, Mrs. Patience Umo Eno. This is truly heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with His Excellency, Governor Eno, the immediate family, friends, and the good people of Akwa Ibom State,” Gusau said.

He added, “Her untimely departure at a critical time when her strong support was essential to her husband’s efforts to elevate governance in Akwa Ibom State makes this loss even more painful.”

Gusau prayed that the Almighty would grant the deceased eternal rest and grant Governor Eno, the immediate family, and the people of Akwa Ibom State the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.