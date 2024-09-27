Patience Umo Eno Akwa Ibom’s First Lady is dead

Patience Umo Eno, first lady and wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno is dead.

Ini Ememobong, the state’s commissioner for information, announced the First Lady’s death in a press statement issued in the early hours of Friday.

The First Lady died at a hospital on September 26, 2024, surrounded by family members, the commissioner said in the statement titled “Unexpected Sunset”.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the Wife of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, following an illness,” Ememobong wrote.

“The family submits to the will of the Almighty and asks for the prayers and support of kind-hearted individuals during this difficult time. Further details will be provided by the family as necessary. In the meantime, the family kindly requests privacy as they mourn their beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

“His Excellency, the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno appreciates all who have stood by the first family in this period and assures all the citizens that despite this huge personal loss, his commitment to the service of the state is unwavering.”