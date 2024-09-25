Akwa Ibom assembly passes bill to end discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed a landmark bill to end the Stigmatisation and Discrimination against Persons Living with HIV/AIDS and to regulate the practice of Counseling and Testing.

The bill was passed during plenary presided by the speaker, Udeme Otong. The passage followed the presentation of the report by the House Committee on Health, which noted the bill, when signed into law would safeguard the Constitutional right of persons living with HIV/AIDS, enhance early detection of the virus and strengthen enlightenment efforts of government.

The committee’s considerations were considered at the Committee of the Whole after which relevant amendments were made.

Thereafter, a motion for the third reading of the bill was moved and seconded by members representing Onna State Constituency and Nsit Ubium State Constituency, Sunday Udofot and Otobong Bob respectively.

The speaker noted that with the passage of the bill, lawmakers have taken steps to end the stigmatisation and discrimination of people living with HIV/AIDS. And to regulate the Counseling and Treatments.

The speaker further directed the clerk of the House, Nsikak Orokbl to relate the resolution of the house to the state governor for his assent.

Reacting to the development, Enobong Akpan, a medical doctor and the Project Manager of the state agency for the control of AIDS described it as groundbreaking and momentous saying it was a fitting commemoration of the 37th anniversary of the creation of the state.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly particularly the Speaker, for his unwavering commitment to this essential cause.

“Additionally, I express my sincere thanks to my esteemed brother and friend, Ekem Emmanuel John, a medical doctor and the Personal Physician to the Governor and Senior Special Assistant on Medicals, for his invaluable counsel and unwavering support throughout this journey.

“As this bill is set to be forwarded to the Governor for assent, we are confident that, given his passionate advocacy for health and well-being, he will act swiftly in endorsing this vital legislation.

“The importance of this bill cannot be overstated; it represents a crucial advancement in fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for individuals living with HIV/AIDS, thereby enhancing their dignity and overall quality of life,” he said.