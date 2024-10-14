Netizens react to Super Eagles’ airport ordeal in Libya

Nigerians have taken to their social media handles to react to how the Super Eagles have been treated by airport personnel in Libya. Nigeria defeated Libya 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, October 11. Both nations are scheduled to play the return leg in Libya on October 15.

However, upon arriving in Libya on Sunday, the Super Eagles were held at the airport till Monday. Speaking of the development, the Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, in a series of tweets revealed that the team has agreed to boycott the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match with Libya following their airport ordeal.

Reacting to the incident, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the minister of foreign affairs, via his X handle, said on Monday, “I have been closely monitoring the situation involving the Super Eagles in Libya through the Head of Nigerian Mission in Tripoli, Libya, Amb. Stephen Anthony Awuru. The Mission has maintained contact with the NFF and the Libyan authorities since last night. Despite efforts, Libyan authorities have not yet authorised the Nigerian Mission’s trip to Bayda City, where the airport is located.

“In the meantime, the Head of the Nigerian Community in Benghazi, Mr. Morris Eromosele, arrived at the location at 6 am this morning with necessary supplies and internet access. We will continue to follow developments and await a report for further action.”

Based on the account of the Super Eagles’ captain, the players were neglected at the airport for over 12 hours. In his tweet, he wrote, “12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Libya after our plane was diverted whilst descending. The Lybian government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi for no reason. They locked the airport gates and left us without a phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games.”

Due to the encounter, Abike Dabiri, the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, said through her official X handle, “This is most despicable behaviour by the Libyan authorities. Libya is not a safe place to travel anyhow, especially by road. Your safety is of utmost concern. I am optimistic that the Minister of Sports, and the NFF are working round the clock to deal with this situation appropriately.”

Aside from the government agencies showing their displeasure about the situation, Nigerians have gone to the digital space especially on X.com to show their disdain about the situation.

A user of the microblogging platform and popular On Air Personality in Lagos Do2tun via his verified X handle stated, “This will never have happened if Ghadaffi was alive. The biggest undoing to the country Libya is losing Ghadaffi. It took them two decades back.”

Also, via his verified X account, Dipo Awojide said, “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves it. Our patriotism to Nigeria.”

Also, the X user with the handle, @biolakazeem while giving his two cents about the matter stated, “What has happened to the Super Eagles in Libya is not mind games or dark art. It’s hostage-taking and I expect the FG to issue a very strong statement. CAF itself must protect the sanctity of football by coming down hard on Libya. This is 2024. There is no room for barbaric conduct.”

Moreso, Ridden Oke via his verified X handle opined, “Last game before that Libya game, they wrongly ruled out a goal. Against Libya and on Nigerian soil, they ruled out another, now they are intentionally holding our players hostage and we have retards supporting Libya and even spreading fake news against their own country.”

