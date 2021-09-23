NBC excites fans at 2021 Lagos Yacht Club boat race championship

Leading consumer packaged goods company and a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC), delighted boat lovers at the 2021 edition of the Lagos Yacht Club annual boat racing championship held on Saturday, 18th September 2021. The annual event, which has been sponsored by the beverage giant for almost a decade brings together boat lovers and sailors from across the world to witness a day of exhilarating yacht-racing competition whilst promoting health and wellness.

This year, the racing event witnessed a total of 45 energetic sailors, including women and young competitors, who partook in the different categories in the tournament. At the end of the race, winners emerged from the three categories based on boats used – Hobie Cats, Lightnings and Tarpons, and were awarded the championship trophies.

Speaking at the event, Ekuma Eze, public affairs and communications director at Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), commented, “As a system, together with our partners, Coca-Cola Nigeria, we explore partnerships that enable us to support diverse consumer passions, in line with our advocacy for a more active lifestyle. NBC is a growth-focused company committed to the health and wellbeing of our employees, customers, and the environment, and this event is an exciting opportunity for us to encourage the adoption of diverse sports in the country”.

“After a break due to the covid-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to be back with Lagos Yacht Club on its annual boat racing competition as this event has become a highlight in our calendar over the last eight years. We are also proud that this competition has grown to be what it is today and is evidently in line with our corporate social responsibility goals, to improve the quality of life for people in the communities where we operate”, he added.

Also commenting, John Shidiak, Commodore at Lagos Yacht Club, said, “In recent years, boat racing has made rapid strides globally and continues to inspire all boat lovers and fans. We have seen the number of Nigerian sailors increase year-on-year and it is something we are extremely proud of. The Nigerian Bottling Company has been a long-standing partner and supporter of this competition and we are delighted to be able to carry on with this activity despite the break caused by the pandemic. We remain confident that this collaboration will be hugely beneficial to motivating Nigerians to adopt boat racing as a lifestyle”.

Some of the yacht racing trophy winners this year include: Avy E, Sandra Ozioma, Julian hardy, Ed Skene, Laurens Kreuze, Liam Haayer, Anouk Sebillet, Mike Barnes, Lanre Mabawonku and Ayo Ogunbiyi.

Over the years, NBC and Coca-Cola, its partner in the Coke System in Nigeria, have continued to actively promote sports development in the country. In addition to sponsoring this regatta yearly, the Coke system has invested in some of the biggest sporting events in Nigeria through the ongoing partnerships between Coca-Cola and the EPL as well FIFA. Partnerships such as these have brought the FIFA World Cup trophy to Nigeria three times, as part of the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour and have allowed many consumers to travel and watch football tournaments live. The company has also led major efforts to strengthen local football in the country, including the construction of the ultra-modern youth and sports centre in Gbagada, Lagos.