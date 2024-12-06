NBA returns to China for pre-season games in Macau

The NBA is set to make its long-awaited return to China with two pre-season games scheduled in Macau in October 2025. This marks the league’s first visit to the region in over five years, following a fallout in 2019 triggered by a controversial tweet.

NBA‘s absence from China began after then-Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, prompting Chinese broadcasters to pull NBA games. The move cost the league hundreds of millions of dollars. Relations improved in 2022, reportedly aided by NBA China CEO Michael Ma.

The games will be held on October 10 and 12 at the Venetian Arena, part of a multimillion-dollar, five-year agreement to stage annual pre-season games in Macau.

“The most important fan base for the NBA is here in Macau,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, highlighting Sands China’s significant investment in sports as a catalyst for the decision.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has previously expressed optimism about returning to China, emphasizing the league’s adherence to its values despite past challenges.

This development is part of the NBA’s broader global expansion efforts, which included pre-season games in Abu Dhabi earlier this year. Between 2004 and 2019, 17 NBA teams participated in 28 pre-season games across China.

Macau, often referred to as China’s “Las Vegas,” operates under the “one country, two systems” framework and is the only Chinese city where gambling is legal. While its economy relies heavily on the gambling industry, Chinese authorities have urged Macau to diversify its economic activities.

The return to China signals a reconciliation between the NBA and Chinese authorities and fans. It presents an opportunity to rebuild connections in a region where basketball enjoys immense popularity while solidifying the league’s position in the expanding global sports market.

This move not only extends the NBA’s global reach but also underscores the potential of sports as a tool for fostering international collaboration and cultural exchange.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

