LeBron and Bronny James make NBA History

LeBron James and his son Bronny made NBA history as the first father-son duo to play together on the same team during the Los Angeles Lakers’ pre-season matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

The milestone occurred on Bronny’s 20th birthday, as he took the court in the second quarter of the Lakers’ 118-114 loss to the Suns.

This marked the first time in NBA history, including pre-season, that a father and son shared the court in the same game.

“Wow, that was surreal,” LeBron shared on X after the game. Reflecting on the moment, he told reporters: “We came out of a timeout, stood next to each other, and I looked at him. It was like being in The Matrix—just didn’t feel real. But it was great to have those moments.”

LeBron finished the game with 19 points, four assists, and five rebounds. Bronny, who played for 13 minutes, went scoreless but recorded two rebounds and four turnovers.

Bronny joined the Lakers in June as a second-round draft pick from the University of Southern California. Meanwhile, LeBron, entering his 22nd NBA season, remains the league’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time NBA champion.

The Lakers begin their 2024-25 NBA season on October 22, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. Defending champions, the Boston Celtics, will take on the New York Knicks in their season opener.

