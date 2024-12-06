NBA fines Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka $50,000 for on-court incident

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has fined Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, forward Tari Eason, and Alperen Sengun for their roles in an on-court altercation during a recent game against the Sacramento Kings.

Udoka received a $50,000 fine for confronting an official, using profane language, and delaying his exit following an ejection. Eason was fined $35,000 for throwing a towel at a spectator and using inappropriate language, while Sengun was fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language at a game official.

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter, leading to heated exchanges between Rockets players and game officials. The NBA’s disciplinary action underscores its commitment to upholding sportsmanship and respect within the league.

Despite this setback, the Rockets remain formidable in the Western Conference, holding a 15-7 record, just 1.5 games behind leaders Oklahoma City.

This season, Sengun has been a standout, averaging 19.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. Eason has also been a key contributor, averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per contest.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

