Serie A champions Napoli are reportedly eyeing Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez as a potential replacement for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, who has attracted interest from several top European clubs.

According to Italian news outlet ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport,’ Napoli values Giménez at €50 million and sees him as the ideal candidate to fill Osimhen’s shoes in the upcoming summer transfer window.

“A lot of changes are going to happen to Napoli during the upcoming summer transfer market,” as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Napoli has already been working for months to look for the new Osimhen, destined to say goodbye for a check worth around €130m.

“And with that money, Napoli will attack the best possible man, also based on the club’s needs. In the meantime, Napoli’s efforts have focused on Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord, a 22-year-old Mexican international born in Argentina.”

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed during the last Business of Football Summit in London that Osimhen could depart the club in the summer, with interest coming from England, Spain, and France.

Giménez boasts an impressive record of 44 goals in 73 appearances for Feyenoord, and his age makes him an attractive prospect for Napoli, known for their ability to identify top-quality centre-forwards. With Giménez’s market value currently around €50 million, De Laurentiis seems undeterred by the potential cost, having previously invested a similar amount to acquire Osimhen in 2020.

As Napoli prepares for potential changes in the squad, the departure of Victor Osimhen seems likely, given his €130 million release clause. Despite the disappointment of losing their star player, Napoli fans are resigned to the possibility and look to the future, with Santiago Giménez emerging as a top target to fill the void left by Osimhen’s departure.