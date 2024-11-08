Mourinho pushes for new contract for Osayi-Samuel

Fenerbahçe head coach Jose Mourinho has reportedly urged the Turkish club to secure a new contract for Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel, as his current deal is set to expire soon. According to Fanatik, Mourinho is eager to retain the Nigerian international for another three years, and negotiations are already underway.

Osayi-Samuel’s agent, Steven Beck, recently met with Fenerbahçe Sporting Director Mario Branco to discuss contract terms, reportedly setting an annual salary demand of €2.5 million, partly in response to interest from Istanbul rivals Galatasaray.

Osayi-Samuel, who joined Fenerbahçe from Queens Park Rangers in 2021 for €508,000, has proven a valuable asset, and his performances have impressed Mourinho, who sees him as integral to the club’s future. The 26-year-old right-back has made seven appearances this season, providing one assist and establishing himself as a key player.

With other suitors potentially in the mix, it remains to be seen whether Fenerbahçe can meet the defender’s demands. However, Mourinho’s influence may play a crucial role in retaining Osayi-Samuel at the Turkish club.

Anthony Nlebem

