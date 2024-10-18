Fenerbahce begin contract talks with Osayi-Samuel amid interest from English clubs

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe have initiated talks to renew the contract of Nigerian defender Bright Osayi-Samuel, who has attracted interest from English clubs.

.According to Turkish media outlet NTVSpor, Fenerbahce have invited Osayi-Samuel’s agent to Istanbul to negotiate an extension for the Nigerian defender.

The 26-year-old’s impressive performances for the Yellow Canaries have caught the attention of several English Championship clubs.

“Fenerbahçe pressed the button to renew the contracts of İrfan Can Kahveci and Bright Osayi-Samuel. The yellow-dark-blue team has invited the managers of both players to Istanbul to discuss new offers,” NTVSpor reported.

Osayi-Samuel’s current contract with Fenerbahçe expires at the end of the season, making him a potential free agent in January. This situation has prompted Fenerbahçe to take action to secure his long-term future.

However, negotiations have been hindered by differences in wage demands. Osayi-Samuel is seeking an annual salary of €2.5 million, while Fenerbahçe has offered €1.5 million.

Despite the contract negotiations, Osayi-Samuel remains an important player for Fenerbahçe. He has made 145 appearances for the club since joining from Queens Park Rangers in 2021.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

