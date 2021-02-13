Messi to pay Spanish government €370m in taxes

Barcelona news has been dominated by Lionel Messi’s contract as revealed earlier this month by El Mundo.

Among many revelations of the 80-page document detailing Messi’s multiple clauses, was the headline figure that he earned €555.237.619 over the course of the four-year deal.

A report in El Periódico de Catalunya now details how the player will pay the Spanish treasury a total of €370m in taxes over the course of that four-year contract.

Personal income tax is said to account for the bulk of that amount – said to be €275m – while wealth tax, corporate tax for image rights and advertising contracts are also included in the payments.

According to the contract he has with Barcelona, Messi earns about €70m gross fixed annually, meaning that each year he pays an amount between €35-40m approximately, a figure that varies each year according to the variables.

Another important part corresponds to the 15 percent for image rights.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona, while helping the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns.