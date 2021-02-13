BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Messi to pay Spanish government €370m in taxes

Lionel Messi

Barcelona news has been dominated by Lionel Messi’s contract as revealed earlier this month by El Mundo.

Among many revelations of the 80-page document detailing Messi’s multiple clauses, was the headline figure that he earned €555.237.619 over the course of the four-year deal.

A report in El Periódico de Catalunya now details how the player will pay the Spanish treasury a total of €370m in taxes over the course of that four-year contract.

Personal income tax is said to account for the bulk of that amount – said to be €275m – while wealth tax, corporate tax for image rights and advertising contracts are also included in the payments.

According to the contract he has with Barcelona, Messi earns about €70m gross fixed annually, meaning that each year he pays an amount between €35-40m approximately, a figure that varies each year according to the variables.

Another important part corresponds to the 15 percent for image rights.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona, while helping the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.