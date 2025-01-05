Messi awarded U.S presidential medal of freedom

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour for President Joe Biden in the United States, on Saturday.

However, thinner did not attend the ceremony at the White House due to prior commitments.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner who now plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, became the first Argentine male soccer player to receive the prestigious award.

Other recipients at the ceremony included U2 frontman Bono, former basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In a statement released by Inter Miami, Messi’s representatives explained his absence:

“The White House informed FIFA, who informed the club at the end of December that Leo was going to be awarded this recognition. Leo, through the club, sent a letter to the White House saying that he is deeply honoured and that it is a profound privilege to receive this recognition, but due to scheduling conflicts and prior commitments, he was unable to attend. He appreciated the gesture and noted that he hopes to have the opportunity to meet in the near future.”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals who make “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal endeavors,” according to the White House.

In its citation, the White House highlighted Messi’s status as the most decorated player in soccer history, his philanthropic efforts through the Leo Messi Foundation to support healthcare and education for children, and his work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Messi joins Megan Rapinoe, who received the medal in 2022, as the second soccer player to be honoured with the accolade. While Messi’s absence from the ceremony was notable, his contributions to sports and humanitarian efforts were celebrated on the global stage.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

