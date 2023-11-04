Lionel Messi: The Greatest Footballer Of All Time

Lionel Messi, a player who has had moments of an incredible career and has now claimed a record eighth Ballon d’Or title after leading Argentina to a successful World Cup title in Qatar last year.

The Argentine who now has three Ballon d’Or titles more than any other player in history could unequivocally be regarded as the greatest footballer of all time.

Nobody else has won more than five Ballon d’Or. Cristiano Ronaldo has five, and Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten each won it three times.

Messi had a superb last season where he played 39 games in Ligue 1 and the Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain. Scoring 20 and assisting 20 in those games as PSG romped their way to another league title.

Messi’s performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be remembered in the sport’s history forever. Argentina was crowned champions of the world after a thrilling penalty shootout. Argentina are still riding high and are in fine form into 2023.

The former Barcelona star stepped up when it mattered most and also scored 26 goals in 20 Argentina games across 2022 and 2023.

In the race for the 2023 Ballon d’Or title, the 36-year-old won ahead of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Messi thanked his Argentina coach, teammates and staff for making his victory possible.

“Tonight I’m enjoying myself. It’s a pleasure that will never leave me, and I hope to be able to enjoy it for many years to come,” Messi said

“Becoming world champion was the title we were missing. I’d like to thank everyone who helped make Argentina the world champion team.”

Messi also paid tribute to the late Diego Maradona, who also helped Argentina win the World Cup, back in 1986.

“This title and this trophy,” Messi said, “I share them with you and all our Argentina comrades.”

Messi’s potential to become arguably the greatest footballer of all time was clear for all to see at Barcelona when he emerged as a teenager, according to Ronaldinho.

He completed a career resume littered with both individual and team accolades, a career that started in Barcelona’s youth team where he made an immediate impression on some superstars of that generation.

“Me, Deco and the whole team had been following Leo since the youth team, going to watch his games,” Ronaldinho told The Athletic.

“We already expected that he would be the best.”

Upon leaving PSG, Messi signed for Inter Miami FC in the United States Major League Soccer (MLS).

His arrival generated interest and massive followers in Major League Soccer. The signing generated so much attention that Inter Miami’s Messi shirt sold out within 24 hours, breaking all sports jersey records and eclipsing the previous record held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I think what Messi’s done already is become a national focal point for MLS, which they haven’t had before,” said Simon Evans, a seasoned US Sports Correspondent.

“It just moves everything up a notch for MLS, putting them in the conversation. Sports media in America that have ignored soccer all the time, apart from World Cups, are now talking about MLS games with all leagues and cup games. And with the World Cup coming to the US in 2026. It’s just moving the sport up several notches.”

Former England international Wayne Rooney also observed Messi remains the best player to play the game.

Since his summer move to Miami, Messi has provided 16 goal contributions from 14 games.

Since moving to Inter Miami in the United States, Messi has already picked up his first silverware inspiring the team to victory in the U.S. Leagues Cup.

“He’s the best, simple as that,” former Manchester United star said.

“In my view, he’s the best player to ever play the game, so that’s how he’s different. The fan base around him will be huge and commercially for the league I’m sure it will be huge as well. It’s massive for MLS.”

Rooney stressed there’s something different about the Messi effect, especially since the 36-year-old lifted a World Cup title only six months ago with Argentina.

Rooney said. “To get Messi in the league, arguably the greatest player of all time,” said Rooney.

Messi’s status as the GOAT (greatest of all-time) status has now been firmly cemented with astonishing stats; scored 821 goals from 1041 matches, and won 43 trophies for club and country with an eighth Ballon d’Or title after

The Copa America is coming up in the summer of 2024 and there is no doubt Messi will have his eyes on another gold medal at that tournament.