Meet 8 African billionaires who own football clubs

The football business continues to evolve, attracting significant investment from African billionaires who are reshaping the sport both on the continent and globally.

Several African billionaires have invested in football clubs, either as sole owners or co-owners, contributing to their growth and competitiveness. From the Premier League to MLS, from Nigeria’s local leagues to Portugal’s football system, African billionaires and entrepreneurs are playing a crucial role in shaping the global football industry.

Here are eight African billionaires who have made significant investments in football through club ownership:

Nassef Sawiris

Club Owned: Aston Villa (England)

Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris, the country’s richest man, is the co-owner of Premier League club Aston Villa. In 2018, he acquired a 55% controlling stake in the club alongside Wes Edens, rescuing Villa from financial distress when it was in the Championship.

Since then, Sawiris has expanded his sports portfolio through V Sports, which includes:

A 29% stake in Portuguese club Vitória S.C.

Partnerships with clubs in Spain, Egypt, and Japan.

A 5% stake (with plans to increase it) in Madison Square Garden Sports, the parent company of the NBA’s New York Knicks and NHL’s New York Rangers.

A 46% stake in Portugal’s Vitória Sport Clube (acquired in 2023).

With an estimated net worth of $8.8 billion (Forbes), Sawiris has transformed Aston Villa into a stable Premier League side while expanding his influence in global sports.

Patrice Motsepe

Club Owned: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Patrice Motsepe, a South African billionaire businessman, owns Mamelodi Sundowns, one of Africa’s most successful football clubs. With a net worth of $2.7 billion (Forbes), he has played a crucial role in both the mining and football industries.

Since acquiring Sundowns in 2003, Motsepe has transformed the club into a dominant force in African football. Under his leadership, the club has won multiple CAF Champions League and Premier Soccer League titles.

Beyond football, Motsepe is a noted philanthropist. In 2013, he joined The Giving Pledge, committing to donate half of his wealth to charitable causes. He is also the current president of CAF (Confederation of African Football), playing a key role in the sport’s governance in Africa.

Kunle Soname

Club Owned: Remo Stars F.C (Nigeria)

Nigerian businessman and sports enthusiast Kunle Soname has significantly impacted football in both Nigeria and Europe.

He founded Remo Stars F.C. in 2004 (initially known as FC Dender), later relocating the club to Ogun State, where it now competes in the Nigerian Premier League. Additionally, he owns Beyond Limits F.A., a youth academy that focuses on grassroots football development.

Soname made history as the first Nigerian to own a European football club when he acquired Clube Desportivo Feirense in Portugal. His ambition and vision for football development continue to shape the industry.

Outside of football, he is recognized for his philanthropy, including his induction as a patron at the University of Lagos in 2022 for his charitable contributions.

Sola Akinlade

Club Owned: Sporting Lagos FC (Nigeria), Aarhus Fremad (Denmark)

Nigerian software engineer and entrepreneur Sola Akinlade founded Sporting Lagos FC in 2022, envisioning it as a tool for community development and social change.

Nicknamed “The Tech Boys,” Sporting Lagos FC competes in the Nigeria National League (NNL) after being relegated from the 2023-24 Nigeria Premier League. The club plays its home matches at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium).

In March 2023, Akinlade expanded his football interests by acquiring a 55% stake in Aarhus Fremad, a Danish second-division club. This strategic move aims to professionalize Sporting Lagos while establishing it as a talent hub for Aarhus Fremad.

Akinlade’s long-term vision is to develop football talent and create global opportunities for African players.

Kingsley Pungong

Club Owned: Rainbow FC (Cameroon, Kenya)

Cameroonian entrepreneur Kingsley Pungong is the founder and CEO of Rainbow World Group and Rainbow Sports Global, a company with a diverse sports portfolio.

Pungong owns Rainbow FC (Cameroon) and Rainbow FC Kenya. He previously owned MFK Vyškov (Czech Republic) from 2017 to 2024 before selling it to Blue Crow Sports Group, an American investment firm.

Beyond club ownership, Pungong co-founded the African Fighters League (AFL) and launched the Dambe Warriors League in Nigeria, promoting traditional African combat sports. His work demonstrates a broad influence in African and European football markets.

Samih Onsi Sawiris

Club Owned: FC Luzern (Switzerland)

Egyptian-born Montenegrin businessman Samih Onsi Sawiris, a member of the Sawiris family, has also ventured into football. In 2011, he invested in Swiss club FC Luzern, acquiring a 12.5% stake. While his exact net worth today is unclear, Forbes previously estimated it at $850 million in 2015.

Sawiris’ investment in Luzern reflects his interest in European football and sports business expansion.

Nneka Ede

Club Owned: Lusitano Ginásio (Portugal)

In 2020, Nigerian entrepreneur Nneka Ede made history by becoming the first African woman to own a European football club with her acquisition of Lusitano Ginásio Clube Futebol, SAD, a third-division Portuguese team.

Ede’s goal is to develop the club while creating opportunities for young African footballers. She hopes to strengthen ties between Nigeria and Portugal by giving players a platform to showcase their talent internationally.

“I am excited about this opportunity, and I hope this new chapter will deepen the already great sporting relations between Nigeria and Portugal,” she said following the acquisition.

Tems

Club Owned: San Diego FC (USA)

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, made history by becoming a part-owner of Major League Soccer (MLS) club San Diego FC.

Through her company The Leading Vibe, Tems became the first African woman to hold ownership stakes in an MLS club. She joins other notable figures in the ownership group, including World Cup winner Juan Mata.

Her investment highlights the increasing intersection of entertainment, sports, and business in Africa.

