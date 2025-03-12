Meet the top 15 black billionaires for the first quarter of 2025

The first quarter of 2025 has been a lucrative period for some of the world’s most successful black billionaires. From groundbreaking business deals to soaring stock values and expanding enterprises, these individuals have seen their net worth rise significantly in just a few months.

Through technology, entertainment, finance, or industrial ventures, these billionaires are shaping industries and setting new records. Some are seasoned veterans who continue to expand their wealth, while others are rapidly climbing the ranks through strategic investments and game-changing innovations.

Here are the top 15 black billionaires for first quarter of 2025, compiled by AJC.

David Steward – $11.4 billion

David Steward is the co-founder and chairman of World Wide Technology, a leading provider of technology products, services, and supply chain solutions. His company has experienced remarkable growth, contributing to his substantial net worth.

Aliko Dangote – $10.9 billion

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is the founder and president of the Dangote Group, a conglomerate with interests in commodities such as cement, sugar, and flour. His strategic business expansions have bolstered his wealth.

Robert F. Smith – $10.8 billion

Robert F. Smith is the founder of Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm specialising in software and technology investments. His firm’s successful ventures have significantly increased his fortune.

Alexander Karp – $9.7 billion

Alexander Karp is the co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies, a software firm specialising in big data analytics. The company’s growth and successful public offerings have contributed to his substantial net worth.

Mike Adenuga – $6.9 billion

Mike Adenuga, Nigeria’s second-richest man, built his fortune in telecom and oil production. His company, Globacom, is one of Nigeria’s largest telecom operators, and his ventures in the oil industry have significantly contributed to his wealth.

Abdulsamad Rabiu – $5.1 billion

Abdulsamad Rabiu is the founder of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate with interests in sugar refining, cement production, real estate, and more. His strategic business decisions have led to substantial financial gains.

Michael Jordan – $3.5 billion

NBA legend Michael Jordan’s wealth comes from his successful basketball career and lucrative endorsements with brands like Hanes, Gatorade, and Upper Deck. His ongoing business ventures continue to contribute to his growing net worth.

Oprah Winfrey – $3 billion

Oprah Winfrey’s media empire, including her television network OWN, and investments in companies like Weight Watchers have solidified her status as one of the world’s wealthiest individuals. Her philanthropic efforts also highlight her commitment to giving back.

Patrice Motsepe – $2.8 billion

Patrice Motsepe was the first Black African to appear on the Forbes list. He became a billionaire in 2008 as founder and chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, a mining company with interests in gold, ferrous metals, base metals, and platinum.

Jay-Z – $2.5 billion

Jay-Z’s diverse business ventures, including his music career, investments in companies like Uber, and ownership stakes in brands like D’Ussé cognac, have significantly contributed to his wealth.

Adebayo Ogunlesi – $2.3 billion

Adebayo Ogunlesi is the co-founder of Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm specialising in infrastructure investments. His firm’s successful acquisitions and management of assets have led to substantial financial gains.

Strive Masiyiwa – $1.8 billion

Strive Masiyiwa is the founder of Econet Wireless, a telecommunications group with operations in Africa, Europe, and Asia. His innovative approach to business has resulted in significant financial success.

Femi Otedola – $1.7 billion

Femi Otedola’s investments in Nigeria’s energy sector, including his majority stake in Geregu Power, have significantly increased his net worth. His strategic business decisions continue to pay off.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson – $1.6 billion

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, one of the all-time NBA greats, earned roughly $40 million playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. From Starbucks to real estate, Johnson made most of his money through joint venture partnerships — gaining billionaire status by 2023.

Tyler Perry – $1.4 billion

Tyler Perry is an actor, director, producer, and screenwriter. The media mogul also owns Tyler Perry Studios in the heart of Atlanta on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson Army base.

