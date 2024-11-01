Max Verstappen slams critics over driving tactics

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has dismissed criticism of his recent driving against Formula 1 title rival Lando Norris as “annoying” and “biased” ahead of this weekend’s São Paulo Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver received two penalties following incidents with Norris during last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, a week after they had another contentious wheel-to-wheel battle at the United States Grand Prix.

As Verstappen seeks a fourth consecutive drivers’ title, he leads McLaren’s Norris by 47 points with four races remaining in the 2024 season.

In response to comments made by 1996 world champion and Sky Sports F1 pundit Damon Hill, Verstappen stated, “I don’t listen to those individuals. I just do my thing. I’m a three-time world champion. I think I know what I’m doing.”

During a dramatic 10th lap in Mexico City, Verstappen ran Norris off the track as the McLaren attempted to overtake him around the outside at Turn 4. Finding himself behind, Verstappen attempted to dive back up the inside a few corners later, a move Norris later described as “dangerous.” Verstappen received a 10-second penalty for pushing Norris off the track and another for leaving the track to regain an advantage over his rival.

Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle described Verstappen’s second move as “shocking,” while Hill likened the Dutchman’s tactics to those of cartoon villain Dick Dastardly, suggesting that Red Bull’s management should rein him in.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share