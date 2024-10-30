Klopp to champion player welfare in new Red Bull role

Jürgen Klopp

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has outlined his plans to advocate for player welfare in his upcoming role with Red Bull, set to begin in January.

Klopp aims to address concerns over fixture congestion, advocating for fewer games to maintain football’s quality. “I’d like to be a mouthpiece for the players,” he said. “They say there are too many games—and there are too many games.”

Klopp also addressed criticism from some German fans over his decision to join Red Bull, emphasizing his desire to stay involved in football. “I want to keep working in football, and coaching a national team isn’t something I aspire to,” he explained, noting that if he tried to please everyone, he’d ultimately fail.

Throughout his coaching career, the 57-year-old was vocal about the demanding schedules players face, stressing that managing workloads or expanding squad sizes are potential solutions to protect athletes and enhance performance. However, he acknowledged the challenges in implementing such changes over a full season.

Klopp dismissed any possibility of a return to coaching, even at the national level, stating, “My only real option would have been to coach a national team, but I don’t want to be a coach anymore.” He further expressed confidence in Germany’s current manager, Julian Nagelsmann, saying, “We’d all be happy if Julian did it for 10 years and won four titles.”

As Klopp steps into his new role at Red Bull, he hopes to make a meaningful impact on player welfare and tackle the pressing issues affecting football’s future.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share