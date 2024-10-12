Red Bull targets €90m Paris FC acquisition to expand football portfolio

Red Bull targets €90m Paris FC acquisition

Red Bull is expanding its football ownership portfolio with the acquisition of Ligue 2 club Paris FC. The Austrian energy drink giant is expected to acquire around 15% of the club, while the Arnault family, led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, will secure a majority stake of 55-56%. Pierre Ferracci, the majority shareholder, is expected to maintain a 30% stake.

The deal, valued at approximately €90 million, marks a significant expansion for Red Bull’s multi-club ownership model and is the Arnault family’s first foray into football club ownership.

Red Bull’s football operations have gained momentum recently, following their acquisition of a minority stake in Leeds United this summer. The addition of Paris FC, a club with considerable growth potential, strengthens Red Bull’s global presence in football.

Once completed, Paris FC will join an impressive lineup that includes RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, RB Bragantino, and Leeds United in the Red Bull football network.

This week, Red Bull made another major move by appointing former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as its global head of soccer, effective January 1, 2025. While Klopp won’t be involved in daily operations, he will provide strategic advice on playing philosophy, transfers, and coaching development to clubs like Paris FC.

The ownership change is expected to be a turning point for Paris FC, as the club looks to rise to Ligue 1 and compete with local giants Paris Saint-Germain.

