Klopp takes new role as head of football operations at Red Bull

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has taken on a new role as Head of Football Operations at Red Bull, the parent company of RB Leipzig, Salzburg, and New York.

Klopp, who left Liverpool at the end of last season after a successful nine-year stint, will not be involved in coaching but will take on a strategic, high-level role with Red Bull’s football clubs.

During his time at Liverpool, Klopp transformed the Reds, winning both the Premier League and Champions League. His departure announcement in January surprised many fans, with Klopp citing exhaustion as the main reason for stepping down.

His new role will begin in January 2025, and he will continue to reside in Spain. Sky Germany reported that his contract includes an exit clause allowing him to take over the German national team if approached. Currently, Julian Nagelsmann serves as Germany’s head coach.

According to the company, “Klopp will not interfere in the day-to-day business of the clubs, but rather take on a higher-level strategic position.”

Klopp also emphasised that his involvement would be “at a global level” and highlighted his passion for developing football talent across Red Bull’s network.

“After nearly 25 years on the sideline, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved in a project like this,” Klopp said.

“There are many ways we can develop, improve, and support the incredible football talent at our disposal, using Red Bull’s elite knowledge and experience, and learning from other sports and industries.”

Though Klopp will be based at his home in Majorca, he remains connected to football, taking up a sponsorship role with Adidas and having been recently honoured with Germany’s Federal Cross of Merit.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, managing director of Borussia Dortmund, Klopp’s former club, expressed his support for Klopp’s new role, “As always, I wish Jurgen good luck in his new job. It was no surprise to me because we talked about it personally.”

Red Bull, renowned for its extensive sports portfolio, is also the principal sponsor of the Formula One team which includes reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

